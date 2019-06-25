Greensboro man wakes up to find stranger asleep in his house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A homeowner woke up to find a startling surprise inside of his home last Tuesday.

Jeff Fryer was in of his home on Shaker Drive in Greensboro when he discovered a man he's never seen before inside of his son's old bedroom.

The man, who was later identified by police as Michael Lee, 32, was sound asleep.

According to police reports, the suspect tried to break into his neighbor's home using a tool but was unsuccessful. That's when he made his way over to Fryer's home, getting inside through an unlocked back door.

"He just made himself at home," Fryer said.

Fryer says when he saw the unknown man in his house his heart starting racing and that's when he collected his thoughts ran to a neighbor's house and called 911.

Police arrested Lee the same day, escorting him out of the home where he was checked out by EMS and taken to jail.

"He came in from the path, had mud on his shoes and then tried to get into the neighbor's house first and then just kind of bounced over and just hit the next opportune house I think," Fryer said.

Fryer's home was up for sale at the time of the intrusion and he says he was up late packing up his home and made a mistake of not locking his back door.

"He came in and got a drink out of the refrigerator and he only took a couple of drinks out of it and had it sitting on the counter, and I had a charger over here and he took the charger and plugged his phone in and sat it right here," Fryer said.

He says he's grateful he saw the suspect before Lee noticed him and it's a strange encounter he will never forget.

"I haven't heard any story or any explanation why he was over in this area but yeah it's just kind of a mystery," Fryer said.

Lee is in the Guilford County Jail facing several charges. He has a $30,000 bond.