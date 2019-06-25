× Girl Scout dies after ‘freak accident at camp

PERRY COUNTY, IND. — A Girl Scout died in Indiana died when a tree fell on her and three other campers at their campsite on Monday, according to WFIE.

Isabelle Meyer, 11, was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries after arrival, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office says.

None of the three other girls died, but two were seriously injured and are now being treated for their injuries.

Authorities called the incident a “freak accident” in a press conference.

The tree fell on the campers when they were going back to the mess hall after a walk, the sheriff’s office says.

Authorities don’t know what caused the tree to fall.