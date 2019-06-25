Father charged with murder after premature baby dies with 96 fractures in her body

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — When Jason Robin began dating Katharine White four years ago, White's grandmother was immediately concerned.

"He's a drug addict," Virginia White said. "We tried to keep Katharine away from him, and it didn't work."

Jason, who has a criminal record, and Katharine shared a home in northwest Houston and would eventually have three children together.

Now, Jason Robin is charged with the murder of their middle child, Jazmine.

White remembers when Jazmine died. It was July 15th, 2018, just a dozen days after the preemie was released from the hospital a healthy child.

Virginia White said, "I called and asked what happened. Cause she told me she had to rush the baby to the hospital, and she was having convulsions and all, and she passed away."

Court documents paint a much darker picture.

Investigators wrote that the final autopsy, which was completed just last month, shows little Jazmine suffered 96 fractures in her tiny body, including multiple broken ribs and a skull fracture. She lived just 10 weeks.

"That's horrible," said neighbor Paul Raiva. "That's horrible, yeah. You hate to think of something happening like this in your city, much less your neighborhood."

Raiva lives across the street from Katharine and Jason, but have not seen either for weeks.

Prosecutors allege neither mom nor the dad were truthful about what happened to little Jazmine.

Child Protective Services has removed the two other children from their care. Great-grandma is still angry.

"I don't know Jason very well," said Virginia White. "... I just known he was very inattentive and didn't care."

That the only time she met little Jazmine was at her funeral.