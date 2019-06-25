Escaped inmates found inside crawlspace in North Carolina home

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Two inmates are back in custody after allegedly escaping from the Morrison Correctional Institution on Monday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Josh Ashworth, 18, and Brandon McDurmon, 22, were last seen at breakfast between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Monday before they were found at about 6:15 p.m. in the crawlspace of a home in Hamlet.

After returning home, the property owner noticed someone had tampered with the cover of the home’s crawlspace and called law enforcement.

The two inmates will be charged with escape, as well as breaking into a residence near the one in which they were found.

Ashworth was expected to be released on August 30 and was serving a three-year sentence for breaking and entering.

McDurmon was expected to be released next May and was serving a two-year sentence for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Hamlet Police Department, State Bureau of Investigation, Highway Patrol and other agencies worked together to track down the Ashworth and McDurmon.