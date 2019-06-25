Do you know the difference between a migraine and a headache?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How can people differentiate between a severe headache and a migraine? Who is most likely to suffer from a migraine? What treatments are available for people suffering from migraines? Warning for parents: a history of migraines can complicate concussion diagnosis in young athletes. What should parents be on the lookout for?

Doctor Christine Hagen joined FOX8 to explain some of the differences between headaches and migraines.

Dr. Hagen is a neurologist specializing in headaches and sleep medicine at the Novant Health Headache Clinic in Kernersville.