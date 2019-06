DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — All 35 of the guinea pigs that were surrendered at the Davidson County Animal Shelter have found a home, the shelter said on Facebook.

On Monday afternoon, the shelter put out an “S.O.S.” on Facebook after the guinea pigs were surrendered.

The shelter said at the time that they had no space for the animals.

Their Facebook “S.O.S.” was shared hundreds of times.