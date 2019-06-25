2-year-old boy from Virginia missing after last seen early Monday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. — A 2-year-old boy from Virginia has gone missing, police reported Monday afternoon.

Police say 2-year-old Noah Tomlin was last seen at about 1 a.m. Monday morning in a mobile home on the 100 block of Atlantic Avenue.

His mother reported him missing about 10 hours later at 11:35 a.m.

He was put to bed the night before wearing a white and green pajama shirt and a diaper.

Police called in the help of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investgation.

"We're turning over every stone," Police Chief Terry Sult said in a Monday evening news conference. "We're going to do everything we can do to bring this child home safely."

According to the Daily Press, the search ran through the night Monday and into Tuesday morning.

Police ask anyone with information to call Hampton police at (757) 727-6111.