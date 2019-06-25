× 11-year-old Girl Scout dies after tree falls on her in ‘freak accident’ at Indiana camp

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. — An 11-year-old Girl Scout died after a tree collapsed on top of her and three other children, according to WFIE.

Deputies responded at about 11:30 a.m. Monday after a tree fell on the scouts at Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana’s Camp Koch.

The campers were heading back to the mess hall from a hike when the tree came down.

WFIE reports 11-year-old Isabelle Meyer, of Jasper; Melinda Garmen, of Mt. Vernon; Judy Kicklighter, of Evansville; and a 10-year-old girl, of Boonville, were all seriously hurt.

Meyer, Kicklighter and Garmen were taken to hospitals.

Meyer later died.

Authorities described the event as a “freak accident” in a Tuesday press conference.