Walmart on South Main Street in High Point evacuated after suspicious spill

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The Walmart on South Main Street in High Point was evacuated after a suspicious spill Monday afternoon.

According to the High Point Fire Department, around 5 p.m., a man had an unknown liquid coming out of his backpack in the bakery area and tracked the liquid into the bathroom. The man then left the store.

Employees weren’t sure what the liquid was so they poured their spill kit on it and it changed color.

Firefighters believe it’s some sort of chemical. They are testing it to see what it is.

The store was evacuated out of an abundance of caution and no one has gotten sick from the spill.