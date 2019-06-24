Victim’s name released from fatal Thomasville house fire
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The identity of the person who died in a house fire in Thomasville on Friday has been released.
Greg Lee Rhodes, 56, died in the fire on 202 Koontz Avenue, according to the Thomasville Police Department.
Rhodes lived with a roommate who tried to go back in the house and save them after the fire broke out while the two were asleep, the Fire Department says.
The Fire Department received a call at 11:07 p.m. and the fire was stopped and under control by 11:29 p.m.
Witnesses said the flames went as high as 20 feet.
The fire investigation is currently being conducted by the Thomasville Fire Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
