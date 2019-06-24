Two inmates escape from NC prison on Monday, deputies still searching

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Two inmates escaped from the Morrison Correctional Institution on Monday morning, according to the, North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Josh Ashworth, 18, and Brandon McDurmon, 22, were last seen on June 24 between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Ashworth was expected to be released on August 30 and was serving a three-year sentence for breaking and entering.

McDurmon was expected to be released next May and was serving a two-year sentence for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone who has seen either suspect is asked to call the prison at (910) 281-3161 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office immediately.