Thomasville woman crashes while on drugs with children in car, Highway Patrol says

Posted 1:55 pm, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 02:41PM, June 24, 2019

North Carolina Highway Patrol (WGHP file photo)

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville woman has been charged with driving while impaired and additional charges are pending, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Ashley McCollum Harstook, 30, sustained minor injuries and of the two children in the car, one of them had minor injuries, Highway Patrol says.

No one was taken to the hospital.

Harstook hit a curb and then several trees before stopping on the shoulder at U.S. Highway 29 near Old Thomasville Road.

Highway patrol responded to the crash at 3:04 p.m. on Sunday.

