Thomasville tourism commission gets $40,000 for advertising

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Thomasville tourism is getting double in advertising money for this fiscal year.

The city's tourism commission will have $40,000 to spend on local businesses.

On Monday, several new business owners gathered to focus on what it will take to keep the locals coming and also attract new visitors.

Several owners told FOX8 in order for them to reach long-term success they have to work together.

"Not just come to my store. It's hey guys when you are here visit all these stores while you are here," said JJ Ring, the owner of Main St. Cone and Coffee.

Ring prides his new venture on quality customer service.

"That's the heartbeat of small businesses is getting that personal experience," Ring said.

Along with offering visitors plenty of options.

"It is good to get the out-of-towner that recognizes we have a good product and they don't have to leave to go eat lunch. They can kind of spend the day. It's a destination," Ring said.

Creating a destination is exactly what these businesses hope to accomplish, but they know it starts with presentation.

"The better it looks the better people you draw in and people that are willing to spend money," said Dali Loflin, the owner of Frog Water and Blue Bees Farms.