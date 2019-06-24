Thomasville police vehicle involved in crash during chase in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A Thomasville police vehicle was involved in a crash during a chase in Davidson County Monday night.

Multiple agencies, including Thomasville police and Highway Patrol, were involved the chase, which started in Thomasville around 9:30 p.m. and ended north of Lexington just before 10 p.m., according to Davidson County Emergency Communications dispatchers.

During the chase, there was a three-vehicle crash on Business 85 near Fairground Road that involved a Thomasville police vehicle.

The chase continued for a number of miles before ending on Mallard Drive off of Enterprise Road, north of Lexington.

Dispatchers did not say if anyone was in custody and there is no word on injuries or what led to the chase.