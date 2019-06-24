× South Carolina man allegedly attempts to abduct a child in Walmart

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A Greenwood police report says a man attempted to abduct an 8-year-old boy on Friday in a Walmart bathroom, according to WYFF.

Donald Allen Morrison, 51, was in a Walmart restroom when the boy walked in, police say.

The boy told officers Morrison offered him $5 after the boy told Morrison he couldn’t “touch his private parts.”

Morrison grabbed the boy from behind, wrapped both his arms around him and held him there, the report said.

The report then says that Morrison left after the boy said he would tell his mother.

Morrison was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and solicitation of a minor, the incident report says.

The report also says Morrison has a prior conviction of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

A machete and night stick were found in Morrison’s car along with padded metallic sunscreen, additional carpet and towels that “appeared to be placed as bedding or a place for someone to lie,” the report says.

Morrison is still in jail as of Monday afternoon.