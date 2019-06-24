× Puppy found dumped on the side of the road in an armchair

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — A puppy was dumped on the side of a Mississippi road with an armchair and would not leave the chair, according to WLBT.

A woman called Animal Control after she saw someone dump the puppy, the armchair and a television on the side of the road.

According to Sharon Norton, a Brookhaven animal control officer, the puppy would’t move because it was waiting for its owner to come back and was afraid to leave the chair to find food.

“To the person that dumped this chair, your puppy was waiting for you to come back, slowly starving to death because it was afraid to leave the chair to find food. Shame on you for doing this to this puppy… but one day Karma will meet up with you,” Norton said in a Facebook post.

The puppy is now going to be sent to a shelter and put up for adoption.