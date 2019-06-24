× Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ woman accused of killing daughter, stepfather

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a Florida woman who allegedly killed her daughter and stepfather.

Alyssa Marie Torres, 28, is wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of her stepfather and 8-year-old daughter.

Police said on Facebook Torres fled the scene in a silver, 2005 Toyota RAV4, with a Florida Tag of KPD -T14.

She is considered ‘armed in dangerous.’

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.