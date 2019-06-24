North Greensboro neighborhoods on alert after 2 report fox attacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Armed with mace and large metal rods, people in North Greensboro are taking extra safety measures after two people reported fox attacks in a week-long span.

The most recent attack happened on Brassfield Road Thursday evening as a homeowner was walking toward his mailbox. A fox darted from the bushes that line his driveway and began to bit the man.

The fox bit the man three times before he was able to kick it off and send it running away.

The scary encounter was posted on social media. The next morning a similar fox was found dead in the middle of the road in the streets behind where the attack happened.

Animal control came and removed the animal. They could not say if this was the same fox. However, the attack victim said he was 100% sure that this was the fox that attacked him.

Guilford County animal control confirmed that there had been two fox attacks. On the social media website Nextdoor, a woman said she had been attacked on Tuesday while walking her dog.

She said they were both bitten and are being treated for rabies.

FOX8 could not confirm the neighborhood in which this reported attack happened. However, we are told it is within a few miles of Thursday’s attack.

Guilford County animal control ask everyone not to approach any wild animals that they may see in their neighborhoods.