Man facing charges after woman killed in motorcycle crash in Wilkesboro

WILKESBORO, N.C. — A man is facing charges after a deadly motorcycle crash in Wilkesboro, according to a report from Wilkesboro police.

Steven Ray Shrewsbury, 55, of Statesville, is charged with felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired, failure to maintain lane control and driving with license revoked.

The crash was reported at 8:02 p.m. Friday on southbound U.S. 421 near Exit 286A for N.C. 16.

Shrewsbury lost control of the motorcycle and laid it over while going approximately 60 mph, the report said.

Both Shrewsbury and his passenger, Lisa Anne Stewart, 48, of Mooresville, were thrown from the motorcycle.

Stewart passed away from her injuries after being airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Shrewsbury was arrested after being taken to Wilkes Regional Medical Center.

He was placed in the Wilkes County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 2.