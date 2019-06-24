× Guilford County superintendent says calls effects ‘devastating’ after county approves less than half of requested funds

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County superintendent said the amount of funds given to the district by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners will not be enough.

Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras and Chief Financial Officer Angie Henry spoke during a news conference Monday morning regarding the district’s budget.

According to Contreras, the district request $10 million more in operating funds and $12 million to go towards repairing facilities.

The county, however, allotted $4 million for school district operating funds and $6.1 million for school facilities or capital in the county budget.

Contreras said this means that the district will not be able to increase supplements for teachers which she expects other districts will be able to provide.

She is also worried about how this will impact the shortage in bus drivers the district already faces.

The lower amount in facility funds mean that the district will not be able to complete all the maintenance work the school system hoped to complete.

Guilford County Schools reportedly faces $800 million worth of maintenance that has been deferred due to funds. These issues cannot be resolved without funding.

She said she believes there are students who are suffering and students who are not reaching their full potential due these issues.