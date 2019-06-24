× Guilford County Schools superintendent speaks about budget during Monday news conference

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras and Chief Financial Officer Angie Henry spoke during a news conference Monday morning regarding the district’s budget.

Guilford County recently passed the county budget, including an allotment for the county school district.

The schools had asked for an additional $6 million that the County Commissioners said they couldn’t come up with.

At the press conference, Contreras said this means that the district will not be able to increase supplements for teachers, which the superintendent called “devastating” as the other districts are able to provide that increase.

Contreras added that the district faces $800 million worth of maintenance that has been deferred due to the cost.

She said she believes there are students who are suffering and students who are not reaching their full potential due to the lack of funding.