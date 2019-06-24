Greensboro police investigating a string of robberies on East Market Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Pizzario Grill and Subs on East Market Street was broken into Sunday for the fourth time in five months.

“They're breaking windows. They’re damaging stuff,” said the owner, who chose to remain anonymous.

“Probably $7,500 worth of damages and inventory,” the owner said.

Greensboro police are searching for a man caught on surveillance running through the kitchen Sunday morning just before 2 a.m.

“They're coming in the front windows right on East Market Street," the owner said.

Now the owner is forced to put up window security bars throughout the building.

“It's making the business look like a prison or barred up. It just doesn’t have a good feel to it,” the owner said.

The burglar was also spotted at Tasty Grill in the next lot over from Pizzario Grill and Subs.

He cut the power off from outside, broke the front door glass and stole cash from the register.

“It’s been an ongoing thing for about 6 months,” said Jason Lemons, owner of Triad Glass, who was repairing a broken door at the restaurant.

Triad Glass has replaced around a dozen windows or doors in this area in the past six months.

They replaced Tasty Grill's door Monday morning after just replacing it for a break in last week.

“It’s just a shame they can’t spend their money on other things,” Lemons said.

The thief was last seen outside Pepe El Toro Taqueria with a sledge hammer over his shoulder.

He took over $1,000 in cash leaving damages estimated to cost the owner around $4,000.

The thief busted open the jukebox and broke into the pool tables.

He even broke the water heater and a couple of the game machines.

None of the owners plan to move their businesses but all hope to have more police surveillance in the area.

“There's one or two or three people in the neighborhood that are doing this and it makes the whole deal bad, but our customer base is great,” the owner of Pizzario Grill and Subs said.