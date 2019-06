Carrie Underwood’s 5-month-old baby boy isn’t a fan of his dad’s singing.

The country music star posted video to Instagram recently, showing both she and husband Mike Fisher singing to little Jacob.

Fisher, a former NHL player, got cries of disapproval.

Underwood, on the other hard, silenced her baby’s cries with her singing.

“Everyone’s a critic…” Underwood captioned the video.