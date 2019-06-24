× Carowinds plans to give free admission to active, retired and veteran military members

Carowinds is launching their new Military Days promotion this summer.

On June 29 – July 7, Carowinds will waive the regular admission fee for active military, retired military, National Guard, veterans with honorable or medical discharge and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.

Carowinds also says that “up to 6 immediate family members of military personnel can purchase tickets for only $39.99 each when purchased online. Just bring a valid government-issued ID to receive these tokens of our military appreciation.”