Burlington man wanted after man hit, killed by car while walking on sidewalk is now in custody

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington man wanted after a man was hit and killed by a car while walking on a sidewalk is now in custody.

Nathaniel Jeremiah Newton, 38, was being questioned Monday morning by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Department. Burlington Police said he turned himself in around 10 a.m. Monday.

At about 10:28 a.m. on June 17, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Rauhut Street and Hatch Street.

Police said they believe Newton was driving a gray 2007 Chevrolet Impala south in the northbound lanes of Rauhut.

The car then ran off the road to the left, hitting 58-year-old Reginald Stewart Jeffreys who was walking on the sidewalk.

The car then continued on to hit a blue 2010 Hyundai Accent driving north.

Jeffreys was taken to a hospital where he died.

Newton was also taken to a hospital but left before he was treated and before investigators could speak with him.

Officers obtained warrants for Newton’s arrest on charges of involuntary manslaughter, driving while license revoked, careless and reckless driving, simple possession of marijuana and other motor vehicle violations.

The Burlington Police Department asks anyone with information to contact the department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.