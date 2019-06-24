Balloon release to honor life of Winston-Salem mother of 4 found dead in dumpster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday marks what would have been Shantika Lashae Dunlap's 31st birthday, but instead of celebrating the day with cake, her family and friends will remember her by releasing balloons.

Dunlap, of Winston-Salem, was a mother of four children between the ages of 6 and 13.

On Dec. 15, 2018, Dunlap's remains were found in a dumpster in the 4800 block of Country Club Road. She was reported missing two days prior to that.

Mario Kinard Bennett, 31, was charged with her murder on Feb. 14.

Bennett was already confined in the Forsyth County Detention Center based on other charges, including larceny and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.