Asheboro man charged with breaking and entering at Randolph Community College

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro man was arrested on Saturday for breaking and entering at Randolph Community College, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Lee Willard, 31, was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and charged with felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor injury to real property.

He was given a $20,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance is set for Monday.

On Saturday, authorities responded to a call about a breaking and entering in the R. Alton Cox Learning Resource Center at the community college.

When patrol arrived, they saw Willard walk from the library and into the hallway, deputies say.