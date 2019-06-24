23-year-old woman still missing week after early morning Lyft ride

SALT LAKE CITY — A 23-year-old woman disappeared after taking a Lyft home from the airport in Salt Lake City, according to police.

Officers say 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck arrived at the Salt Lake City airport on June 17 after visiting family. She then took a Lyft to an address in North Salt Lake, Utah, where she was last seen early that morning.

Police say she is still missing as of Monday, June 24.

Officers say they have spoken with Lyft and the driver. Both have been cooperative.

Police have not found any evidence that Lueck is in danger, but they are worried about her welfare.

Anyone with information about Mackenzie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Salt Lake City police at (801) 799-3000 regarding case “19-111129.”