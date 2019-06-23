× Women on vacation in South Carolina escape man they mistook for their Uber driver, deputies still trying to find him

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Two women in Beaufort County are lucky to have escaped a man they mistook for their Uber driver on Friday, according to WCSC.

A man drove up to the woman in a dark-colored SUV while they waited in the plaza of a shopping center. The women told investigators that they got in the car because they thought they saw an Uber symbol on the windshield even though they didn’t recognize the driver.

The women were vacationing and unfamiliar with the area, so when the driver took a route they didn’t recognize to their vacation unit, they weren’t immediately alarmed.

As soon as they realized the driver was taking them onto a dirt road they didn’t recognize, one of the women tried to call 911.

The man then took the phone and stopped the vehicle.

The women and the man got out of the car, and one of the women snatched the phone back and successfully dialed 911.

When the man saw that the call had been made, he quickly drove away from the scene.

Why the man offered the ride in the first place is still unknown.

Deputies are still searching for the him.