Water main break shuts down intersection, affects Charlotte-Douglas Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The intersection of Freedom Drive and West Morehead Street in west Charlotte is closed due to a large water main break on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Businesses in the immediate area are being closed, according to Charlotte Fire officials. The City saying the situation is “extremely dangerous,” and that the intersection is closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

Charlotte Water has crews on scene.

Charlotte-Douglas Airport officials confirm the water main break is affecting the airport, though they did not specify whether any operations are being suspended.