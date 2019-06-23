× Pregnant teen shot in northwest Charlotte, baby critically hurt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pregnant 19-year-old was shot in the parking lot outside an arcade Saturday evening and delivered her baby at the hospital as a result, according to WSOC.

Mother and child have life-threatening injuries and are being treated at Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center.

CMPD said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. outside the Busy Arcade on Beatties Ford Road, north of Interstate 85 in northwest Charlotte. It’s the third shooting near or in an arcade business in the last six weeks.

Police say she may not have been the intended target.

Authorities still aren’t sure what led to the shooting.

Three suspects may be involved, and no arrests have been made.