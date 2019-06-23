× Man kills self after domestic disturbance in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police responded to a residence on Rolling Road on Saturday after receiving a report of a possible domestic assault, according to a High Point Police press release.

The standoff ended at 3 a.m. Sunday after police found the suspect deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

When officers arrived at the scene, they met Karl King, 37, of High Point. The victim, King’s wife, was not at the scene and could not be reached by phone. As officers prepared to leave the scene, dispatch informed them of a warrant for King’s arrest on the charge of assault on a female.

Officers tried to contact King by knocking on his door, and were able to speak with him via the residence’s video doorbell. King told officers that he would not leave the home.

When the victim arrived at the scene, she informed officers that her two sons were in the residence and that King might have access to firearms inside. Police began negotiations and King allowed the children to leave the home at 5:45 p.m.

As negotiations continued, High Point Police evacuated homes in the area.

At 8 p.m. King stopped talking with officers. Around midnight on Sunday, tactical team officers attempted to open the front door to contact King but “met with negative results.”

Using a robot and additional cameras, officers found King unresponsive at 3 a.m. Officers entered the home and found King deceased from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The incident is under further investigation, including an autopsy of King’s body by the medical examiner’s office.