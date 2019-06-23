× Jackpot: More than 2,000 winners in North Carolina lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. — Turns out that zero can be a lucky number.

North Carolina’s state lottery Saturday said it set a record payout after the winning numbers in a Pick 4 game came back “0-0-0-0,” according to WSOC.

The lottery said about 1,000 tickets at $1 were sold and will pay out at $5,000. Another 1,000 tickets were sold for 50 cents, and they will pay out at $2,500. Lottery officials said winners should expect “extended waiting times” when picking up their prizes.

In total, the payout is $7.8 million.