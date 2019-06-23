× Greensboro man charged with first-degree murder

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man has been charged with first-degree murder after the shooting death of another man, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Dante Kaeshawn Pinson, 23, turned himself in to the Greensboro police at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

He is accused of killing Korey Lee Fitzgerald, 39, in a shooting that happened on Thursday, police say.

At about 1:06 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the Murphy’s gas station at 2107 Pyramids Village Boulevard where they found Fitzgerald suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite efforts to save the Fitzgerald’s life, he died.

Pinson is currently being held in the Guilford County jail under no bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.