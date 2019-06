× Greensboro man arrested for allegedly taking indecent liberties with children

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man was charged with taking indecent liberties with children and statutory rape of a child less than 16 years of age, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Ramirez-Godinez Urbano, 38, was arrested on Saturday.

Urbano is being held under a $100,000 secured bond.

His next court date is Monday.