Gigantic 460 pound alligator found in Florida

LEON COUNTY, Fla. — Vaughan Gators, LLC picked up this beast on June 3 after they received a call about an alligator wandering around Interstate 10 in Tallahassee, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

The alligator is 12 feet long and weighs 463 pounds.

An interstate exit had to be shut down while Vaughan Gators, LLC and authorities moved the monster.

The alligator was hoisted onto a truck where it was taken away.

Sadly, it had to be euthanized due to its enormous size and an injury on its nose caused by being hit by a vehicle earlier.