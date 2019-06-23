× Crooked Tail Cat Cafe plans July opening in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Crooked Tail Cat Cafe is planning on opening in Winston-Salem in July, according to owner Karen Stratman.

The cafe has their license to be able to house cats but still needs their occupancy permit to open.

Triad Independent Cat Rescue has the cats waiting to be moved in.

Stratman and the rest of the workers at Crooked Tail are going to give the cats a week before opening day to make themselves comfortable in the cafe.

The cafe already has one location open in downtown Greensboro, but Stratman plans on making the Winston-Salem cafe its own unique experience.

“The two shops have some similar elements but they will provide two different experiences.” Stratman said. ” The Greensboro store is vibrant, colorful and eclectic. The Winston-Salem store is sleek, cool and modern.”

The Greensboro Crooked Tail is located at 604 South Elm St.

