Beth Chapman from “Dog the Bounty Hunter” is in a medically-induced coma

HONOLULU — Beth Chapman is in a medically-induced coma at the Queen’s Medical Center ICU, according to Honolulu News Network.

Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 23, 2019

Chapman, wife of bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman, has battled cancer for years.

The Chapman family is most well-known for their Hawaii bounty hunting and bail bonds business, which is the subject of the Reality show “Dog the Bounty Hunter.”

Chapman has already been through two successful surgeries in 2017 and 2018 for her throat cancer.