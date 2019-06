× An 11th American tourist dies on vacation in the Dominican Republic

An 11th American has died on vacation in the Dominican Republic, according to FOX5.

Vittorio Caruso, 56, of New York, died after he become critically ill at the Boca Chica Resort in Santo Domingo.

Caruso’s is the 11th American tourist to die in the Dominican Republic in a year and the third death in a seven-day span.

Caruso’s sister-in-law said he traveled to the Dominican Republic alone.