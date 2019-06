Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SAELM, N.C. -- A fire broke out on Saturday at an apartment complex in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The fire department reported the fire on Twitter at 1:07 p.m.

Fire units responded to the fire in the 5700 block of Shattalon Drive.

All occupants are out safe, the fire department says.

They are urging people to use caution in the area.

At 2:07 p.m., the fire department reported the fire in under control and the investigation is in progress.