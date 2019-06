× Severe weather causes power outages, uproots trees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – As of 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, more than 32,000 customers in Mecklenburg County are without power after a severe thunderstorm moved through the area, according to WSOC.

Power outages are affecting areas all across the county, including along Sharon Road in the SouthPark area.

Viewers are sending in reports of trees down in roadways and on power lines across the region.