Passenger killed in tragic accident after deer smashes through windshield

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa.– It was a heartbreaking crash that killed a passenger in Clinton County, according to WNEP.

State police say a 26-year-old man died while heading to work Wednesday morning near Loganton.

A deer smashed through the windshield of the van in which he was riding.

A van sits in a towing company lot near Loganton with its windshield smashed on the passenger side.

State police say 26-year-old Christian De Los Santos was riding in that van around 7 a.m. Wednesday when a deer came flying through that windshield, slammed into De Los Santos, killing the young man.

People who work and live where it happened say the only way to describe this is as a tragic freak accident.

“Terrible thing to happen, just awful, yeah, unbelievable, really that something like that can happen, that it would go through a do that to the person,” said Hank Hawksworth who runs Carroll Alignment.

State police say De Los Santos was in the front passenger seat headed east on East Valley Road near Lazy Eight Trail when a pickup truck coming west struck a deer that had darted in front of it.

That caused the deer to fly into the air and come down through that windshield of the van and onto De Los Santos.

“It just really one of them awful things,” said Larry Karstetteo.

“When the call came out, it was called out back to start with, so this was bad timing for everybody,” said George Seyler III, who responded with the Sugar Valley Volunteer Fire Company.

According to state police when the driver realized his passenger was seriously injured if not worse, he drove down the road to Nicholas Meats where he called 911.

A manager at Nicholas Meats says De Los Santos and his driver are employees at the meat packing plant.

They had been on their way to the plant to work.

For people here, this is an accident they won’t soon forget.

“I’ve never, I’ve never seen one like it, and I’ve been here for 15 years and I haven’t seen anything like that one,” said Seyler.

The manager at Nicholas Meats says the company is saddened by De Los Santos’s death and its condolences go out to his family.