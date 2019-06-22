Moses Cone Hospital lockdown ends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Moses Cone Hospital lockdown has been lifted.

The Moses Cone Hospital was put on lockdown at 7:10 p.m. because someone called the hospital and made a threat, according to Cone Health.

Lockdown means Moses Cone Hospital restricts the entrances so no one comes in or out except for the ambulances. The hospital then continues to run normally but with a heightened sense of security.

Greensboro police were called and assessed the threat.

Police say someone called a former employee threatening the hospital and then the former employee called the hospital and told them about the threat

There was no actual threat to the hospital, according to Greensboro police.

