Man dies after house fire in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A man is confirmed dead after a house fire in Thomasville on Friday, according to the fire chief.

The man was 56-years-old.

Police say he lived in the home on 202 Koontz Avenue that caught fire.

He lived with a roommate and the fire started while the two were sleeping, according to the Thomasville Fire Department.

The roommate ran back in to try and save the victim but was unsuccessful, the Fire Department says.

The call was received at 11:07 p.m. and the fire was stopped and under control by 11:29 p.m.

Witnesses said the flames went as high as 20 feet.

The State Bureau of Investigation says the cause looks to be accidental but have not ruled out arson.

The investigation is still open, and investigators have not confirmed the identity of the victim.