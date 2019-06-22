Lines stretch out the door at the opening of Moji Coffee and More

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A line stretched down the street for Moji Coffee and More for their opening in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

Moji is a non-profit cafe that aims to provide meaningful, enriching jobs to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The shop runners, who spent the last two years working to establish the shop on Trade Street in Winston-Salem, are making sure the community and its employees are happy.

It all starts with the name of the shop. Moji is defined as the jolt of joy you get when you make somebody happy.

A $25,000 community foundation grant has allowed mojistas to be paired with some of the most qualified supervisors, people specifically trained to coach those with special needs.

Moji Coffee and More will also be selling artwork people in the disabled community have created.

If goes as planned, the people behind the shop hope to expand the brand in other communities in the future.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video