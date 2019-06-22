First full day of summer brings rain and thunderstorms to the Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Follow the weather with the FOX8 Interactive radar.

Thunderstorm watches were in effect on Saturday for many counties in the Piedmont Triad, according to Tom Britt of the FOX8 MAX Weather Center.

There is a 30% chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms on Sunday with peaks of sunshine throughout the day.

A line of storms is expected to come through the Piedmont Triad on Monday afternoon and bring some rain and lightning with it.

To the south of the Triad, thunderstorms brought down trees and hail came down earlier Saturday.