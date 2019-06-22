× Dentist found shot outside office dies at hospital; Police searching for person of interest

Newport News, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is searching for a person of interest after a shooting in the area of Huber Road and Jefferson Avenue left a man dead Wednesday evening, according to WTKR.

The call came in at 5:15 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the man, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, right outside his vehicle in the parking lot outside Deer Park Dental. Medics took him to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials confirmed to News 3 that the victim, identified as 65-year-old William Trolenberg of Hampton, has died. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the practice’s website, Trolenberg was the lead dentist.

Authorities gave a description of a possible person of interest: A white male with dark hair who was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan pants. It was also reported that he had mud on his pants.

If you can identify this man, call the Newport News Police Department or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

The investigation remains ongoing.

In response to the homicide, the Newport News Police Department held a prayer walk at 3 p.m. Thursday. The walk started with a prayer in the rear parking lot of the dentist office, located at 11318 Jefferson Avenue.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.