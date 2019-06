Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Everyone managed to make it out of a house after it caught fire Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the scene at 1008 29th Street.

People managed to get out before fire crews arrived.

No one was injured, but one person will need to find somewhere else to stay.

Fire officials believe the fire was accidental. It caused about $5,000 worth in damage.