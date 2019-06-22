× Cougar shot, killed by deputy after getting close to car with baby alone inside

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. — A cougar was shot and killed in Cascade Locks Friday night, KPTV reports.

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy shot and killed a cougar at a residence on John Quincy Avenue around 9:45 p.m.

The cougar was next to a car that had an infant inside, preventing the mother from safely removing the infant from the car.

KPTV spoke with the mother who encountered the cougar.

Emily Elliot said was unloading her groceries with her 10-month-old boy still in the car when she saw her dog’s hair stand on end as he scurried away from her.

She said she saw the cougar hissing about 12 yards from her car.

She and the dog managed to get back into her home and called 911.

Upon the arrival of the deputy, the cougar remained close by.

The deputy covered Elliot while she got the child out of the car.

Authorities said due to continuous close proximity and the danger presented to the family by the animal’s refusal to leave the area, the deputy shot and killed the cougar.

The incident follows two sightings of cougars in the same neighborhood the previous weekend, as well as another sighting approximately a week before that, according to deputies.

Deputies said the cougar was likely the same animal from previous reports and was growing increasingly comfortable in the more urban environment.

Residents had reported seeing the cougar pass within 10 feet of their front door, as well as unconfirmed reports of a domestic animal that was missing, according to deputies.

Due to numerous recent sightings in Cascade Locks and Hood River, the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office has been working with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.