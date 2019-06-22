Cooks Flea Market reopens main building after fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Cooks Flea Market has reopened after a fire tore through the roof on June 5.

The main building opened at 9 a.m. Saturday and will be opening at the same time on Sunday and closing at 5 p.m.

Management worked with the local fire department, the company's insurance agency, business owners and a professional remediation team to make sure the market is safe and ready to reopen.

The damage was so significant that officials said portions of the building needed to be demolished.